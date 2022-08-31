Letter: Paul Dohring has my vote

I’m writing to add my voice of support to Paul Dohring’s run for mayor. I can only echo several well-written and considered letters that have appeared in the St. Helena Star recently, two by former mayors and especially by Dale Grossman, with whom I agree wholeheartedly.

Paul has deep roots in our community and a long history of dedicated public service. He understands the valley from the inside, and also the oft-tangled workings of city government. He benefits from experience, historical knowledge and a lengthy perspective. What is more, he is not beholden to any special interest.

Recently, I submitted letters to each city council member on a couple of issues. Paul is the only one who wrote me back. And not just “thank you for your input,” but replies showing me that he heard and understood my concerns.

In thanking him for his email, I wrote, "I have always appreciated your measured tone, thoughtful approach, efforts to understand and consider different viewpoints, and to seek consensus." This, above all, is why I am supporting Paul.

There will always be myriad issues and problems to be solved. That’s why character, temperament and approach are the most important factors of a leader. I believe that Paul Dohring has the qualities and capabilities that St. Helena so sorely needs. Paul Dohring has my vote. I hope he will have yours.

Ellen Kieval

St. Helena