Letter: Pedroza betrayed our trust

With his undisclosed financial conflict of interest in Walt Ranch — only coming to light through investigation by others — Alfredo Pedroza has failed his oath of allegiance to Napa County and betrayed the trust of its citizens.
We deserve better than the fate of witnessing our beautiful valley and county be siphoned by fat cat developers and their corrupt government officials, making a mockery of our Agricultural Preserve and leaving an environmental wasteland for future generations to contend.
Resign now, Pedroza.
Robin Ellison
Napa