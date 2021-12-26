Letter: Pedroza follows up

I would like to thank Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, Caltrans, and County Public Works for their quick action on repairing a culvert on Highway 121/Woodside Court that was flooding the area.

I called Supervisor Pedroza, along with a few neighbors, and he said he would call Caltrans and County Public Works and follow up.

Well, he did just that and that same day Caltrans was out pumping out water that was flooding Highway 121. The next day contractors were on site repairing the broken culvert.

Thank you Supervisor Pedroza for helping out our neighborhood.

Bob Perez

Napa