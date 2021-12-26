 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau

Letter: Pedroza follows up

I would like to thank Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, Caltrans, and County Public Works for their quick action on repairing a culvert on Highway 121/Woodside Court that was flooding the area.

I called Supervisor Pedroza, along with a few neighbors, and he said he would call Caltrans and County Public Works and follow up.

Well, he did just that and that same day Caltrans was out pumping out water that was flooding Highway 121. The next day contractors were on site repairing the broken culvert.

Thank you Supervisor Pedroza for helping out our neighborhood.

Bob Perez

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News