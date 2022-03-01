Letter: Pedroza has done good for our community

The conduct by a few in our community in response to the articles written about Supervisor Pedroza should sound an alarm for all of us.

We, as a community, should condemn the type of deplorable behavior that is being leveled in our public discourse over this issue that has no merit and rise above the few who seek to engage in behavior that damages us as a community.

When you take the time to gather the facts, we learn that Alfredo Pedroza followed all the prescribed legal and ethical governance as a community representative, a politician, in the support of his family. This is what the Register should be reporting on.

Our Register writers must contribute to our community in a way that builds our community up and encourages its readers and residents to take pride in what we have.

There is a tremendous amount of good work Supervisor Pedroza has worked tirelessly to accomplish for all of us.

• He’s advocated for the Latino community, as President of Latino Caucus of California Counties and worked with the State to secure funding for Napa’s farmworker housing sites.

• During the pandemic, Alfredo was highly engaged. He brought people and businesses together to help Napa County open safely and responsibly. He and his wife organized numerous food drives and volunteers to provide food to families in need.

• Alfredo also created a Food Access program, partnering with Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market during the pandemic to help connect Latino families with healthy foods from local farmers. They provided food vouchers and helped over 100 families.

• During the fires, Alfredo was involved in his district, helping survivors rebuild. He reached out to survivors, put meetings together with staff, and guided people through the process. He also worked with PG&E to reduce the impacts of PSPS around the Silverado community that lost over 140 homes.

• He created the joint watershed study with the City of Napa, working with former Mayor Techel to look at water quality around municipal reservoirs.

• He created private-public partnerships to improve local transportation, like Napa Valley Forward, and last year secured $8 million from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to look at the feasibility of roundabouts upvalley.

Supervisor Pedroza has great potential to bring strong representation and benefits to our Valley for the good of all. Provide him with your support.

John Evans

Napa