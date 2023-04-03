Alfredo Pedroza has been on Napas' Board of Supervisors since 2014. In that time homelessness has soared. Crime has increased. Our law enforcement has declined. Families have moved away and schools have shut down. Our police training program at Napa Valley College has shuttered.

Taxes have gone up.

Gas has gone up.

Groceries have gone up.

Businesses have closed.

Do not buy into a dreamy press release announcing all that will be done as a state senator when there is a proven history of failure as a 10 year Supervisor.

Residents need more than hollow pledges and empty suits. We need real humans that will institute change. Oh, and I did not mention the whole questionable 'did he or did he not' have a recall attempt for a nefarious land deal that 'may or may not' have transpired?

Voters would do well to run from this guy!

Doris Gentry

Napa

Editor's note: Pedroza announced a run for state Senate on March 29. Gentry is the chair of the Napa County Republican Central Committee and a former Napa vice-mayor.