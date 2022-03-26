Letter: Pedroza is a class act

Alfredo Pedroza is to be heartily congratulated by all the voters in his Napa County District for his insight, honesty, and character-building vision he is exhibiting during his tenure.

I have known Alfredo since he walked into my classroom in fourth grade. His smile was a light every day during that year. Alfredo worked so very hard on all his studies in every subject, and during his parent conference that particular year, Alfredo was invited, along with all students during that term, to attend and explain to his parents what projects he was doing, how the classwork was being completed and how well he was achieving excellent grades on his assignments.

As his teacher, I was so very pleased to watch him explain everything to his Mom and Dad. Alfredo's academic work was above grade level, and I was so proud to show them all what to expect from him in his future years.

I so enjoyed his laughter and enthusiasm for all work, and his behavior role model attitude for all his fellow students. During his time in my class, I was able to view daily how he carried himself and interacted with every single other student in class during his 182 days in my class.

Why am I explaining this personality and personal glimpse of Alfredo Pedroza? By being an educator for over 35 years, we elementary teachers see very specific attitudes, behavior, honestly-revealing personalities from our students. These same examples of character we viewed during those years (and many years afterward) explain so very much how a student from an early age builds on them and reveals the real person they become as an adult.

Alfredo Pedroza never disappointed any of his teachers as we watched him mature. We are all so very proud the same character we saw in the classroom is being exhibited daily in his job as Napa County Supervisor. Watch, listen, appreciate, respect, honor, hard honest work, integrity, thoughtfulness, and complete dedication to service you see daily from Alfredo Pedroza.

Please look beyond any disagreements you may have with an elected official and endeavor to work as hard as Alfredo does daily serving our Napa Valley.

Thank you Alfredo for all your dedication, and of course for having been a prized student in my class. I truly enjoyed every day you were in my class, and I am so very pleased with your desire to make our Napa Valley the very fine place it continues to be today and tomorrow.

Jeff Johnson

Napa