Let me start off by offering my most sincere apologies to all those who had hoped the Recall Alfredo Pedroza campaign would have gone to an election that would have no doubt resulted in his recall. You've been told you're a "small minority," and have been described in other demeaning ways, but the most egregious effect of his non-response to the issues that fueled the recall is the broken trust between us, the citizens of Napa County, and our "leaders," although it is difficult to tell who is leading.

First we were told this was a racist pursuit. Considering how many people of color were behind our efforts, it appeared to me as nothing more than a desperate respondent grasping at a flimsy straw. Ironically, there is an "ism” within our struggle: Egalitarianism.

This is a class/wealth issue. Although our number of donors far outweighed Alfredo's, we raised a bit over $3,000 in comparison to the $100,000 he received from his approximately 30 usual, affluent supporters. It takes a lot of money and time to canvas, to put one's life on hold, to go door to door, talking with people.

This effort was necessary because our leaders refused to address the issues at hand, leaders who are paid to work with and for the community, to inform voters. Do we dare delve into the intersection of our local wineries and politics?

Caymus Vineyards belongs to Charles Wagner, the same person who gave Alfredo Pedroza $25,000 for his 2020 campaign, and an additional $90,000 to the Farm Bureau Political Action Committee since 2019. The Farm Bureau also donated to Alfredo Pedroza's 2020 bid for supervisor. Mr. Wagner gave an additional $20,000 to fight the recall — 20% of Alfredo's total recall contributions.

We also had something extremely concerning working against us: the fear of an elected official's retaliation. Many people shared with me they were afraid of what Alfredo Pedroza and those supporting him might do if they speak up. If they were unwilling to be silent in the face of his conduct. Political donors are not anonymous. Couple this with the money and power used to smokescreen the actual issues of the recall and you can see how easily local government can decay.

Unfortunately, none of his "supporters” have addressed the actual issues, any more than did Alfredo Pedroza in his Feb. 15 letter to The Register. That letter, intended to be a victory lap regarding the recall, made no attempt to refute any of the alleged grave ethical violations, violations that triggered the recall campaign to begin with.

Instead, he tossed out the most shockingly banal political boilerplate, congratulating himself on traffic improvements, affordable housing, and cost of living, none of which were relevant to the recall campaign.

Most embarrassing of all was his statement, “We come together for causes, and continuously work to improve our democracy - not tear it apart.” He seems to be saying that anyone who calls attention to his extraordinary series of ethical lapses is somehow tearing democracy apart.

With this, Alfredo Pedroza reveals his disdain for a large number of Napa voters in his community exercising their rights in the extraordinary step of recalling an elected official.

I learned throughout this ordeal that Alfredo Pedroza is wildly unpopular and the old ways of buying an election through an onslaught of mailers and empty endorsements would no longer work for him.

Of course, this is not personal. I wish him all the best in his pursuit of position and wealth, though it would be much easier to do that were he a private citizen, not subject to the restrictions of an oath of public office.

Finally, please remember in politics, strength comes in numbers. It starts with the few brave souls who will stand up, who are then followed by many others. Old style intimidation has no place in our Napa community. Alfredo Pedroza can be politically irrelevant and be left to develop his social position and wealth in the private sector.

Beth Nelsen

Napa