Letter: Pedroza should resign

This is written in response to statements made by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza to the Napa Valley Register on Feb. 11. Pedroza stated that he had no interest in the six Vinedos AP parcels adjacent to the Walt Ranch Project when he voted in December in favor of that project’s EIR. Those statements are false. Pedroza was and is a partner with his father-in-law, Esteban Llamas, in the Vinedos venture, and because of his conduct, he is unfit to continue serving as a representative of the people of Napa County.

The time for Pedroza to confess without serious political consequence passed when the Register gave him the forum to explain his conduct, and he chose to conceal the facts that reveal he was a partner with his father-in-law when he voted on the Walt Ranch decision. He explained he received Vinedos mail because Mr. Llamas lived in a place without postal service, when in fact his Soda Canyon lock box appears safer than the Pedroza’s home mailbox.

He piously declared he had no personal financial interest in Vinedos and wrapped his family in the flag, proclaiming that he was proud of his father-in-law for realizing the American Dream.

He relied on his status with friendly media to avoid being asked obvious but unpleasant questions. He seeks refuge behind a single technicality in a single statute with a confidence that suggests premeditation.

As is often the case, it is not the initial misfeasance but the attempted cover-up that is the most egregious.

There are three elements to a partnership in California. First, there must be an agreement between persons to do something. Unlike corporations, the law does not require formalities to create a partnership. A partnership agreement may be very casual. A partnership agreement does not even need to be in writing. The form and terms of the agreement are irrelevant, but it is common sense that Pedroza reached an agreement with his father-in-law, or else he would not have pledged his home as security for Vinedos debt.

The second element of a partnership is shared control. As discussed, Pedroza is a signatory to the Vinedos bank account and is actively involved in the business of the entity. The ability to spend venture funds is a preeminent indication of control.

The last element of a partnership is the sharing of profits and/or losses. The public does not know how Vinedos profits may be distributed, but we do know what will happen if Vinedos does not pay its debts. Pedroza has a conflict of interest in the possibility of his family losing their house should default occur and the lender need to liquidate its collateral. Avoiding such situations is the entire purpose of conflict of interest legislation.

A week ago, a public records request was made to the Napa tax collector to examine the check that paid the taxes for one lot in the Vinedos parcels. Pedroza learned of the inquiry and knew that he was the signatory on that check, and at least five others in the tax department records, and to the best of his abilities, he sought to conceal that fact by enlisting the county as his co-conspirator.

At the instruction of CEO Minh Tran, the county counsel and tax department redacted the signature on the check and resisted unimpaired disclosure. Only several days later, after an attorney became involved and litigation clouds formed on the horizon, were the unredacted checks disclosed and Pedroza revealed, all six checks signed Dec. 10.

None of this would have arisen if he had simply acknowledged his conflict of interest and recused himself in November, when he chaired the pre-hearing trial on Nov. 23. Instead, he told the Register that he was involved with the LLC until Nov. 1, 2021. There was nothing inherently improper about his investment. His offense was the failure to disclose the investment to the public. This continuing pattern of concealment is not the conduct of a person who made a single innocent mistake, but that of a person who is willing to sacrifice the public's interest for his own enrichment. He relied upon the trust of his supporters to try and escape the consequences of his conduct. Most shamefully, he briefly engaged his colleagues in covering up his misrepresentations and misfeasance. One rotten apple can spoil the lot.

This is conclusive proof of the absence of moral character, integrity, and respect for the rule of law. It is not in the public interest to allow him to continue in a position of authority as he has proven himself unworthy of the trust of public office.

Napa is a small community with many problems and many better things to do. Napa does not need the expense and division of a recall election, but this situation cannot be allowed to continue.

Supervisor Pedroza must resign immediately.

Beth Nelsen

Napa