Letter: Pedroza should resign

After the devastating Atlas Peak Fire on Oct. 8, 2017, I contacted the Napa County Board of Supervisors to exempt re-builders permit fees.

I was told by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza that FEMA would not allow reimbursement to Napa County for the 2014 earthquake or fire loss if permits were exempted.

When I asked to see a copy of FEMA's letter, he said he would send it to me. He never did, even while announcing multiple times that he was "here to help the fire victims."

That was a huge untruth as he never helped any of us on the mountain with our rebuilding efforts and costs.

His comments and actions were disingenuous which angered many of my neighbors and myself.

Given the very shady information on his family's purchase of property adjacent to the Walt Ranch, plus the Halls' very large contribution to his campaign, it is apparent he is in it for financial gain.

It's time for you to resign from the Board of Supervisors as it appears you are not interested in the betterment of Napa County, only yours.

Karla Bailey

Napa