Dear Alfredo, it was interesting to read your recent letter in the Register. I voted for you several times in previous elections. Your letter seems to state that you believe all is forgiven regarding your lack of judgement in your previous actions regarding Walt Ranch. It is not. You have never owned up to your mistakes and I can never vote for you as my supervisor again. I do hope someone with a clear record of doing what is best for Napa County and not themselves will decide to run to represent our district.