Letter: Pedroza's actions raise many questions

Alfredo Pedroza is a pleasant, articulate, educated young man, but his moral compass is pointed in the same direction as “Moscow Mitch,” “Maserati Manchin,” and “Insider Trader Pelosi.” I am happy he is not my supervisor.

Supervisor Pedroza is suffering from the same “theory-induced” blindness that far too many of our local and national politicians share. This blindness occurs when you come to a set of beliefs that are false and you ignore all the evidence to the contrary. Power tends to do that.

Pedroza seems to believe he has done nothing wrong because it would be difficult to prove what he has done is illegal in a criminal court. The obvious questions include, why did Poppy Bank approve a $2.7 million loan with collateral on a house valued at $1.3 million?

How was Pedroza's family able to purchase 405 acres of land with 124 acres of entitled vineyard blocks for $2 million from a campaign donor? Rather than admit this situation is problematic, and cause for concern, he seems proud of this “achievement.”

If Alfredo were a NASCAR driver his Nomex suit would have “Hall Winery” emblazoned in large letters across the front with the logos of all of his winery campaign contributors on the back. You would not find the words “People of Napa County” on his Nomex suit.

Pedroza is quoted as saying he receives no financial benefit. This begs the question, what do you call campaign contributions and the possibility of increasing the value of the land, based on your votes? If you want this to continue vote accordingly.

John Stallcup

Napa