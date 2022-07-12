Letter: Pedroza's legal counsel seems sound

Paul Moser's lengthy indictment of Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza ("Pedroza: PR or probity" published July 9) is, in my view, mostly justified.

Based on the publicly available facts, I agree that Pedroza has displayed a lack of probity (and candor) with regard to his personal involvement in his father-in-law's acquisition of land adjacent to Walt Ranch, the value of which depended in part on decisions Pedroza would make as an elected supervisor.

I don't agree, however, with the final reason Moser gives for questioning Pedroza's probity: the fact that Pedroza, now under investigation by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), has hired attorney Gary Winuk of Sacramento, who led the FPPC's Enforcement Division from 2009 to 2015, to represent him.

I don't know Winuk, but he sounds like a logical attorney for someone being investigated by the FPPC to hire. I see nothing wrong with that, especially since it's been several years since Winuk left the FPPC.

As an attorney myself, regularly representing the accused in criminal appeals, I'm sure that if a government agency were investigating me for some reason, I'd like to be represented by an attorney who formerly worked for that agency — not because of "insider connections," as Moser posits, but because extensive knowledge of the mission and workings of the agency would help the attorney to defend me effectively.

So I'm willing to join Moser in criticizing Pedroza for not recusing himself from Walt Ranch matters before his father-in-law's neighboring land purchase became public, for failing to forthrightly acknowledge his own role in the land acquisition, and for trying to deflect blame. But Pedroza's choice of counsel is fine by me.

Martin Kassman

Napa