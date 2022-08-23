Letter: Penny for your thoughts

Time for my two cents.

One cent: I remember Disneyland in the early 1980s and especially the Main Street Electrical Parade. It seems like we will be getting one of the old floats in our round-a-bout and calling it art. Since our leaders have decided to purchase the sculpture, perhaps they should place it next to the bird on Atlas Peak Road.

Two Cents: Napa Valley Transportation Authority busses — we don't need more or newer mostly empty busses cluttering our streets. We don't need wishful thinking that passengers will suddenly materialize. Contract all public transportation with Uber or purchase nine passenger hybrid vans from one of the local car dealers.

NVTA could purchase several vans, lower the fares, scrap underutilized routes, hire an out-of-town consultant (gotta do that for sure) and tell them to tell us what we want to hear.

If NVTA contracted with the car dealer for maintenance, there would be no need for a multimillion-dollar facility near the airport.

Bonus-half-cent: What about Costco locally?

Bill Bickford

Napa