It's become more and more apparent recently how us Napans are so easily offended only by what is personally offensive to ourselves. Some of us are deeply offended driving past an "over the top" yard sign on Brown's Valley Road. Some of us are deeply offended driving past Planned Parenthood on Trancas Street, and no doubt many of us are deeply offended and embarrassed by seeing someone who was elected to represent all of us, posing in high heeled women's shoes holding a sign that very few of us could even explain.