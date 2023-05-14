It's become more and more apparent recently how us Napans are so easily offended only by what is personally offensive to ourselves. Some of us are deeply offended driving past an "over the top" yard sign on Brown's Valley Road. Some of us are deeply offended driving past Planned Parenthood on Trancas Street, and no doubt many of us are deeply offended and embarrassed by seeing someone who was elected to represent all of us, posing in high heeled women's shoes holding a sign that very few of us could even explain.
Maybe it's time for all of us to just keep our eyes on the road and ignore what is going on in Napa and throughout our country. Just another silly old guy's idea very likely destined for The Register's scrap heap.
Jim McNamara
Napa