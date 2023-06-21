With Fathers Day just past, I wanted to talk about three people that folks in Napa wish they could have known. They all taught me much in life.
Lee Lund: owner of Lunds Nursery in Napa. Quality and do it right the first time
Rich Hancock: owner of Rich Hancock Construction in Napa. Use your head and think. Start with the simple and work towards the hard stuff.
Cliff Koen: owner of Thomas Garage in Napa.
Of course there are so many more after being in Napa for 67 years, but that's for another day.
Dave Gevas
Napa