Letter: Pet reunited with owner thanks to Napa Humane

I have been trying to trap a friendly feral cat in Garfield Park for over a month and successfully succeeded a few nights ago.
Thanks to a microchip and Napa Humane, the owner was located. "Fritz" is now happily reunited with the owner who lost the cat five years ago near McPherson School. So, he did not visit the queen as the rhyme goes, but what was he up to all this time?
Please support the Napa Humane Society in the "Walk for Animals" fundraiser this Sunday. Those who are interested can register at Oxbow Commons at 8:30 a.m.
Sylvia Falcon
Napa