Letter: PG&E is a dying dinosaur

Ya know, PG&E's latest and laughable revenue-boost proposal ("let's gouge solar panel users and taint future solar panel sales) is a shining example of what a dying, monopolistic dinosaur will do to ensure its continued existence.

What does it take to wake up an apathetic public to one simple underlying fact? As solar panel installations increase, PG&E's revenues decrease.

No on should be surprised or shocked at PG&E's efforts to put forth their inevitable, coffer-filling schemes and/or rate increases. And please don't mention the even more laughable PUC and their rubber stamps!

Robert Russo

Napa