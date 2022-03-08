Letter: PG&E on parade?

On Saturday, around midday, I witnessed a convoy of Trump vehicles stretching a considerable length on the highway, flying our nation's flag and honking horns for attention as they drove north on Highway 29.

After my errand in town, I was back on Highway 29 heading home. It appeared the same convoy had turned and was also heading south this time — some honking horns, some flags flying profanity about our president, some still calming election fraud.

It was only when I was stopped at a light that I noted a PG&E truck stopped at the same light in the southbound lane. A large American flag was attached to the truck, an obvious earmark of the convoy but nevertheless a company vehicle being used for political purposes.

Does PG&E know its employees are using company vehicles for a political statement? Who pays the gas? Why are employees able to fly their political views from company-owned trucks?

I’m appalled to see PG&E utility vehicles being used in this manner.

Christine Plant

Napa