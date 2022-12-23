Letter: PG&E wants to recover costs for wildfires

PG&E wants to recover the cost that arose from the fires that they essentially caused. Their negligence in not maintaining their infrastructure properly caused most of these fires. Should they be requesting $1.36 billion dollars from their customers? No, they have been responsible, because they chose not to maintain their equipment or the condition of their power lines. This is not the first time their negligence caused serious problems. In 2010, PG&E caused a fatal gas explosion in San Bruno that killed eight and destroyed a neighborhood.

What I want to know is where did the money for rate increases go? It has been my experience, as a PG&E customer, they have increased rates at least one time every year. Secondly, when the fires have been investigated they were caused by faulty equipment that had not been maintained. So, what did they spend that rate increase money on?

I believe we, the customers, have already paid for maintaining equipment and any other cost it was to keep the surrounding areas safe, right? With this said, I do not believe that the Public Utilities Commission has any rights giving their stamp of approval to this request.

If you are as concerned as I am, please, contact our governor as well as the PUC and let them know where you stand on rate increases.

Rose Eaton

Napa