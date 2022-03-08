 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Planners made wrong decision

I read the article on the Napa Planning Commission’s approval of the Little Ivy Preschool/Childcare on Linda Vista Avenue.

I live on the court near the residential home and I and all my neighbors are unanimously opposed to the residential home being approved for a childcare business.

Our property values will drop, traffic safety will increase since Linda Vista already has two new housing developments nearing completion.

I’m sure the approving commissioners would not want this business in their neighborhood. The owner obviously cannot fit eight parking spots and cram 60 preschoolers in a 3- bedroom residence without major modifications to the property.

Thanks, Napa Planning for listening.

Rich Garcia

Napa

