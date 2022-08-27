Letter: Plastic and paint

While reading the paper everyday I have noticed that every letter to the editor has been against this endeavor. The only things that come to mind as far as large pieces of art for viewing include the Large Chrome Rabbit telling us the Halls have arrived in Napa, or the di Rosa museum on Highway 12 where some of the art pieces are hundreds of yards off of the roadway and can be seen without driving off the road. There is even a driveway that can be accessed at a safe speed to prevent accidents to go and view the art if desired. By the way, there was a large rooster atop the hill at the intersection of Highway 12 and 29 that was owned by the Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchise in Napa sometime in the late 60's that could be viewed safely from your car at 60 MPH.