Letter: Plastic and paint

Based on the news that the Napa City Council approved the installation of a large plastic cactus next to the Embassy Suites is very odd.
While reading the paper everyday I have noticed that every letter to the editor has been against this endeavor. The only things that come to mind as far as large pieces of art for viewing include the Large Chrome Rabbit telling us the Halls have arrived in Napa, or the di Rosa museum on Highway 12 where some of the art pieces are hundreds of yards off of the roadway and can be seen without driving off the road. There is even a driveway that can be accessed at a safe speed to prevent accidents to go and view the art if desired. By the way, there was a large rooster atop the hill at the intersection of Highway 12 and 29 that was owned by the Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchise in Napa sometime in the late 60's that could be viewed safely from your car at 60 MPH.
The only question that remains for the City Council today is who will be responsible for removing the tag marks on the new plastic cactus over the lifetime of this installation?
From what I remember, spray paint and plastic are made from the same material and it is very hard to remove once it has been applied. I did spend some time years ago helping cover graffiti on the parking lot walls in Napa which were made of cement.
Nobody cared if the gray paint we used didn't quite match the color of the concrete.
By the way, what color of green was that cactus anyway? I can't find it in the Sherman Williams color swatches.
Gary Woodruff
Napa