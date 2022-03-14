Letter: Playgrounds are for play

I lived near Fuller Park for years and saw what joy the playground brought to kids of all ages. I would like to comment on the changes that are being proposed as the current structures (which still look delightful to me!) are aging out.

According to Ali Koenig (as quoted in Napa Valley Register article "Playable public art for Napa" published March 11) the goal is to “advance public art as a critical contributor to the community and social development….” And about the companies who will bid on the project: “… they look at the theme and the story…then they move into the artistic phase…. From there they build in play value….”

To me (an artist with grandkids!), that process seems backward. Play value should come first. What’s wrong with a swing or climbing structure looking like a swing or a climbing structure?

There is something to be said for preserving a tradition for parents and young children to play on equipment that is functional and familiar. Chasing the avant-garde is expensive and exhausting, whatever the medium.

Please don’t sacrifice function over form. Equipment that is clean, colorful, familiar and accessible to all children should be the goal, not the latest shiny iteration.

Iris Barrie

Napa