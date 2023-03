Is there something that can be done to stop the hate and misinformation on the signs visible on the road going west on Browns Valley Road? It is a large sign opposite the fire station. It is so offensive to see the obvious antisemitism on his signs. He changes them frequently and each sign visible from the street is so hateful. I know we have free speech, however this idiot turns my stomach. It makes me so sad to be reminded that there are these low-quality people in Napa.