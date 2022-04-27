Letter: Please vote for Joelle Gallagher

Many people know Joelle for her tireless work for our Napa community and its families who most need our support. I applaud and admire her for this work. My admiration for Joelle, however, goes back to her days as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau. As its advocate, Joelle led the Farm Bureau to be a strong and determined voice for the Agricultural Preserve and all of the land within the county. Defending the Ag Preserve has always meant walking a fine line between the needs of the land and the business and farming interests of the people who control this environment. As those who created it in 1968 and have advocated for it ever since know, the Ag Preserve could easily be lost if we don't creatively and passionately defend it.