Letter: Pleased about climate change bill

We were very pleased to see that Congressman Mike Thompson has co-sponsored the Federal Carbon Dioxide Removal Leadership Act (FCDRLA). This far-sighted, pioneering and vital legislation will create a sustainable, long-term market for the removal and durable storage of legacy carbon dioxide through both natural and technological means.

Congressman Thompson is also author of “The Green Act,” which was incorporated into the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, and expands the use of renewable energy through Federal tax incentives that will promote clean energy technologies and faster deploy zero-emissions vehicles.

He understands that to address the climate crisis we must rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also remove excess CO2 already in our atmosphere. The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), recently confirmed this fact, stating that “[a]ll pathways [that] limit warming to 1.5C use Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR)…”.

The FCDRLA will support CDR by creating a long-term market for direct air capture, other technologies, and natural processes. The Act ensures best practices of monitoring and verifying results and provides for robust public engagement. The Department of Energy (DOE) will set a declining price per ton of CO2 removed over time and give DOE flexibility to invest in nascent technologies and natural processes with high CO2 removal potential. The Act prioritizes job creation, environmental justice, innovative technologies and community benefits.

Thank you Congressman Thompson for your far-sighted, thoughtful co-sponsorship!

Frances McChesney 

Don Morrill

Davis

