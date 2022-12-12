Letter: Pleased with American Canyon decision on ruins

As an American Canyon resident, it's satisfying to see the city finally making a decision about the ruins.
I've lived in American Canyon for almost all my life and again and again, I couldn't help but wonder why people didn't see the ruins' potential sooner. What's great is that the city will be preserving the antique aesthetic that holds the ruins as a marker for American Canyon's history, all while growing the culture American Canyon has to offer.
It will be very promising for the growth of the city and sooner or later American Canyon will be known for a lot more.
Andrew Tadlip
American Canyon