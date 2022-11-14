 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pointing out the obvious

A recent letter to the editor caught my attention. It criticized the Napa Valley Register for printing a political cartoon showing Republicans to be terrorists. They felt it fanned the flames of national division. They were stunned and so was I.

Gosh when you think of all the children who were intentionally separated from their parents at the border and shipped off to God knows where as a method of terrorizing Latino families from coming to the US (some would call that kidnapping), or the 16 pipe bombs mailed to democratic leaders considered enemies of Donald Trump, or the attacks on Muslim and Jewish people by Trump followers, or the Asians and blacks who have been threatened, attacked and murdered by the same goons. Or how about the threats of violence and death to university professors, school teachers, school board members, city council members, judges, state secretaries those who oversee voting, election volunteers and their families? 

Let’s not forget the militia members who planned to kidnap and execute the governor of Michigan because she made them wear face masks during a deadly pandemic or our own local car repair guy arrested by the FBI for planning an attack on Democratic leaders in Sacramento.

And remember the thousands of pro-Republican Trump followers who attacked our Capitol on January 6, 2021 to stop the Electoral College count and ratification of Joe Biden as the duly elected president of the United States? Terror seems a common thread doesn’t it?

And where are the Republicans who will speak out about and condemn these atrocities? Their weak attempts to rationalize violence or outright silence can only be construed as complicity. So, have you reached out to Republican leaders and demanded civility? I don’t think it is the editor of our local paper that should be ashamed for pointing out the obvious.

Ron Rogers

Napa

 

