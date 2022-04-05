Letter: Political ad a desperate move

In Sunday’s edition of the Napa Valley Register, there was a two-page paid political advertisement for “localpeople4balancedleadership.com”.

I wondered who this local group was and was surprised to discover that the URL is associated with Sacramento-based Matt Reilly Consulting, a media fixer who tells stories that sway personal opinions about people and complex issues.

The theme of the ad is that we support a local supervisor who is principled, balanced, a leader who makes tough decisions even in times of dissent and discourse and will stand up for what’s right.

I thought the choice of words was curious along with the number of times it was repeated, with the emphasis on “principled”.

This is a characteristic associated with a person of strong moral, ethical, upright and honorable motivations that play out in their professional and personal lives. We all hold ourselves accountable to be principled, but especially our leaders who make decisions that benefit the local community equally.

Society will never tolerate a self-serving leader that cries foul when they get caught with their hand in the cookie jar. I believe hiring a political consultant to fix the public’s perception and tell a story of good character and principled approach to fair play is desperate at best.

This whole mess is so sad and one that could have been easily avoided if that little voice in your principled head would have said “do the right thing — don’t vote on any matters that have the appearance of impropriety or bias, even when it comes to extended family."

Bill Mellberg

Napa