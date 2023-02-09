Recently, I walked from our downtown post office over to our old clock tower plaza to have a look at the recently installed "Seed of Dreams.” As I stood there admiring its quality welding and pondering what must be its inner meaning, I very nearly became a victim of two high speed skateboarders, so I decided to leave.

On a different day, the morning sun was shining and as I was driving through downtown, I decided to treat myself to a nice cup of NV Roasters coffee and to take a little walk. Aside from a gentleman sleeping on the sidewalk outside the Italian restaurant just east of the plaza, downtown was essentially deserted. I walked back over to the plaza and sat in the sunshine once again pondering the inner meaning of "Seed of Dreams.” It is quite an amazing display of intricately welded metal, but once again, being the shallow person I must be, I failed to grasp its inner meaning. I peeked inside and wasn't a bit surprised to see it has already been tagged by some of our local young street artists.

Us Napans certainly have very diverse tastes. Personally, I think a little monument with a plaque commemorating the longest living WWII veteran, who passed away in St. Helena recently, would provide a much more memorable viewing experience for our visitors. Anyway, it seems to be just another one of those "it-is-what-it-is" type of things that will just take time for some of us to get used to. I can hardly wait to see what happens to the Green Monster when it's erected at our traffic circles.

Jim McNamara

Napa