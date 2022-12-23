Letter: Praise for Meritage Winter Wonderland

It’s been 15 years that I’ve had the honor to help organize care packages for our deployed troops. It was born out of an act of love. An 18-year-old Marine wanted some resemblance of Christmas on the battlefield of Iraq in 2007 for the guys in his unit. His mother wanted that dream realized. Her co-workers wanted to help her. That’s how Operation: With Love From Home started. It was an action of love, then another, and another, and another for 16 years and over 30,000 care packages later.