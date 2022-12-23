Letter: Praise for Meritage Winter Wonderland

Meritage Winter Wonderland is free and amazing!
This is our second year to take our family to the grounds of the Meritage Resort (behind Napa Valley College) for a wonderful experience. Santa is there in one of the best overall children's experiences. He meets with them, he and Mrs. Claus and the elves sing and read to them. There is an ice skating rink that is beautiful with wonderful holiday tunes. And there are wineries on site and two excellent restaurants.
If I had people coming in for the holidays, I would send them there. It is an amazing experience, and you can spend hours there. There are outside heaters and fireplaces (I believe by reservation). Igloos, comfort everywhere. A large store with a variety of items. We again came away very happy. It is the best Santa experience I have witnessed in my many years and they have some excellent wines on site.
RoseAnn DeMoro
Napa