 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Praise for Meritage Winter Wonderland

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Meritage Winter Wonderland is free and amazing!

This is our second year to take our family to the grounds of the Meritage Resort (behind Napa Valley College) for a wonderful experience. Santa is there in one of the best overall children's experiences. He meets with them, he and Mrs. Claus and the elves sing and read to them. There is an ice skating rink that is beautiful with wonderful holiday tunes. And there are wineries on site and two excellent restaurants.

If I had people coming in for the holidays, I would send them there. It is an amazing experience, and you can spend hours there. There are outside heaters and fireplaces (I believe by reservation). Igloos, comfort everywhere. A large store with a variety of items. We again came away very happy. It is the best Santa experience I have witnessed in my many years and they have some excellent wines on site.

People are also reading…

RoseAnn DeMoro

Napa

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A word of appreciation

Letter: A word of appreciation

A big “thank you” to Napa Valley CanDo, to my fellow nonprofits for their good work and to our generous community of givers.

Letter: An act of love from home

Letter: An act of love from home

It’s been 15 years that I’ve had the honor to help organize care packages for our deployed troops. It was born out of an act of love. An 18-year-old Marine wanted some resemblance of Christmas on the battlefield of Iraq in 2007 for the guys in his unit. His mother wanted that dream realized. Her co-workers wanted to help her. That’s how Operation: With Love From Home started. It was an action of love, then another, and another, and another for 16 years and over 30,000 care packages later.

Letter: Protect our open space

Letter: Protect our open space

It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Thanks to all of you in the wine and hospitality business in making Napa Valley a special place. You are an incredible blessing and source of livelihood for the working families that live here.

Letter: Letter to Santa

Letter: Letter to Santa

This Christmas dear Santa I fear I have a long list. Even so there might be something that I missed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News