Letter: Praise for Mike Thompson

I appreciated the Register’s recent article about my past and present life.

In reading the article in the digital print, they mentioned the first four chefs who made the pizzas at Bistro Don Giovanni for the inaugural of Hands Across the Valley. They were Francis Ford Coppola, Johnny Miller, Steve Young and Congressman Mike Thompson.

However, when reading the printed version in the Napa Register, Congressman Mike Thompson was not listed as one of the four amigos that made the pizzas for that event. It is very important that we thank Congressman Mike Thompson for being at the first event, as well as every event since, for the past 30 years.

As busy as anyone can be with his political career, he has always found the time to feed the hungry people of the Napa Valley. God bless you Mike.

George Altamura

Napa