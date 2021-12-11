Letter: Praise for 'Napa Valley Christmas Carol'

Barry Martin has done it again. Several years ago, he wrote a delightful Napa-based play called "The Tasting Room" that hit all the highs and lows of running a tasting room in Napa Valley that only someone living here could have written, and of course, someone with a wry sense of humor.

Now, Barry's done it again by writing a very Napa-centric play called "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," now playing at the Lucky Penny Theatre. You know the Christmas Carol well, and Barry adapts it to Napa setting to perfection.

And even better, it's a musical, with powerful singers cast to sing you the play. The play makes you laugh and cry, and the grand finale will, unless you have the hardest of hearts, be glad that Christmas is just around the corner, and seeing this play will definitely put you into the Christmas Spirit.

Jed Christensen

Napa