 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Praise for 'Napa Valley Christmas Carol'

Barry Martin has done it again. Several years ago, he wrote a delightful Napa-based play called "The Tasting Room" that hit all the highs and lows of running a tasting room in Napa Valley that only someone living here could have written, and of course, someone with a wry sense of humor.

Now, Barry's done it again by writing a very Napa-centric play called "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," now playing at the Lucky Penny Theatre. You know the Christmas Carol well, and Barry adapts it to Napa setting to perfection.

And even better, it's a musical, with powerful singers cast to sing you the play. The play makes you laugh and cry, and the grand finale will, unless you have the hardest of hearts, be glad that Christmas is just around the corner, and seeing this play will definitely put you into the Christmas Spirit.

Jed Christensen

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News