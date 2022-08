Porchfest 2022 was wonderful this year. Thank you sponsors, volunteers, and musicians.

So, here is my idea: let's all go to the internet rating systems and recommendations, like Facebook, Yelp, Trip Advisor, etc., and all give it a one star, terrible rating.

Call it terrible music, chaotic, unorganized, bad food, ill-mannered attendees. That way folks won't be tempted to come to Porchfest and overwhelm the local character of the event. What do you say?

Charles Gravett

Napa