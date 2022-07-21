Letter: Praise for roundabout art piece

The Register has printed several negative letters about the chosen public art piece by artist Ana Teresa Fernandez.

I love it! It’s vibrant and speaks to our culture and identity as a farming community and as a world-class wine region. Read the artist’s statement if you missed her intent. And the location is perfect — not in the roundabouts but at the southeast corner in a vacant lot between California and 1st street.

Who’s paying for it? Not us taxpayers. Developers and builders of city projects are required to add a public art piece or pay into a fund. So now, what’s the major beef? Art itself? I hope not, because art — in public spaces or not — is important.

Jill O'Reilly

Napa