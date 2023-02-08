The article on our local black bears was very interesting and enlightening. Kudos to Jennifer Huffman's in-depth article on the history of Shipyard Acres and Basalt Rock. Brought back a lot of memories. Though my family didn't reside there, my brother and I, along with our classmates in grades 2 through 4, were bussed from the "new" Phillips Elementary School on the corner Shurtleff and Shetler for two years to attend school at the school in Shipyard Acres. Not sure why, but perhaps due to the post-war Baby Boomer influx there wasn't enough room for all of us at Phillips school.