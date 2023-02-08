I really enjoyed Sunday's edition of the Register. That was a newspaper for locals that is well worth reading.
The article on our local black bears was very interesting and enlightening. Kudos to Jennifer Huffman's in-depth article on the history of Shipyard Acres and Basalt Rock. Brought back a lot of memories. Though my family didn't reside there, my brother and I, along with our classmates in grades 2 through 4, were bussed from the "new" Phillips Elementary School on the corner Shurtleff and Shetler for two years to attend school at the school in Shipyard Acres. Not sure why, but perhaps due to the post-war Baby Boomer influx there wasn't enough room for all of us at Phillips school.
I remember the teachers mentioned in the article that I had, Mrs. Bishop, Mrs. Adams and Mrs. Crow, and of course, Mr. Erickson. We loved going to school there. So much open space and things to explore. My brother, John, and his friend Freddy Teeters were forever bringing home shoe boxes full of baby mice they'd find during recess, much to our Mom's chagrin!
Thank you for shining a light on this once vibrant community and the stories of the hard-working people who resided there.
Linda Methven
Napa