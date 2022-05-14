Letter: Preserve Napa's uniqueness

I was born in Napa. As an adult I have lived in the East Bay, Chicago and the South Bay. My ventures into suburbia and the big cities have made me very aware how wonderful Napa is with its friendly people and with its open space. When the opportunity arose to return to Napa, I didn't have to think twice about it. My family and I returned to Napa very quickly!

Now we are facing a miserable change – especially along Foster Road. We all must acknowledge that proposals to build multiple buildings on current open space, especially along Foster Road, means we are on the verge of losing all that makes Napa a great place to live.

Grassy meadows, long walks along Foster Avenue, magnificent trees and small neighborhoods where we can get to know and enjoy our neighbors will all be replaced by cars, cars, and more cars, high rise apartments and neighborhoods where everyone is a stranger. The proposal will change Foster Road from a peaceful and tranquil spot that all Napans can enjoy, to a city that looks so much like the South Bay with an ever-growing number of high rise apartment buildings and an endless line of commuters. Highway 29 will look like the South Bay with truck after truck making a continuous line through the once beautiful valley.

We must keep Napa, Napa. We must keep it a place for diversity, for new ideas, but also as a place where we can all appreciate the valley – the hills, the pastures, and the small neighborhoods. Not a place that is covered with cars and high-rise apartment buildings

and developers who want to create even more of the same sprawl – and make even more money.

We must promote diversity and natural beauty. Surely we can work together to find a way of doing both. My experience has been that we are relying on wealthy landowners and their supporters in City Hall – not on the residents of Napa who help make this a great town.

Keep Napa Napa with all its natural beauty.

Lynne Posner

Napa