It infuriates me how the Santa Rosa Press Democrat is trying to take your customers away.

I grew up in Napa from 1963 to 1976 and went to school in St. Helena.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat feels you are not providing a proper service without home delivery and are attempting to convince your subscribers to take the Press Democrat.

It is wrong but legal.

Part of my working years were in cable television, including Napa County from Yountville to Calistoga. We had a franchise and all of that is true today. No one could just set up shop and supply service to our customers. It is terrible how someone can just walk right in and try and steal your customers.

I want the people who take the Napa Valley Register to understand I feel they are getting the short end of the stick from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Jim Maney

Santa Rosa