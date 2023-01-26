 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Preventing a future "fracas"

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Thank you for your excellent reporting on “American Canyon City Council Fracas” regarding the re-appointment of Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) of Napa County.

It is indeed upsetting, to say the least, that the council spent time in two separate meetings discussing the absurd notion that a council member’s parental status could influence their ability to represent the city of American Canyon on a local commission.

Ms. Aboudamous was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. She is currently the only female American Canyon city council member; she is an attorney, a woman of color, and a new mother. She should not have to list her accomplishments since giving birth to validate her participation as an elected official, and she deserved the support of the mayor and her fellow council members during the Dec. 20 public comment portion of their council meeting.

People are also reading…

Unconscious bias is rife in the workplace and gender stereotypes are everywhere. It is in the language we use, and it is how women are often perceived in the workplace. As reported, a recent city staff report to the American Canyon City Council stated that council members who are retired or without child-rearing commitments would have more time for commissions than those who are employed full time or have children at home. Kudos to Mayor Leon Garcia for suggesting that the council and city staff take gender equity training.

As a local community group supporting the election of more women to public office, we hope that this “fracas” will not occur again and that women of all ages, races, religions and colors will continue to step forward to run for office and serve on commissions no matter their parental status.

Judy Myers

Chair, Progressive Women of Napa Valley

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

If you live in Napa like I do, you might have eagerly awaited the theater and streaming debut of the film "The Menu." Local Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn boasted last year about her involvement with the production, which was advertised as a horror film based on the fine dining restaurants you can find here in Napa Valley.

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building. I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

I am writing to say that I haven't seen any James Conaway columns lately. He writes about subjects dear to our hearts in Napa, problems with fighting wildfires is a most recent subject. Also he has written books about the valley with real insight. Please start featuring him more in upcoming "Opinion & Letters" pages, or elsewhere in the paper.

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

A simple research of local funding of road repairs in Napa county shows that road repair funding was addressed in Measure T imposing a ½% sales tax which was approved by the voters in 2018. This measure is providing approximately $20 million annually for road repairs. These funds are being provided annually for 25 years and distributed to all cities and the county of Napa. I believe redirecting the funding identified for a new jail is unwise and unnecessary.

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

The State of California has tasked Napa County with adding high-density affordable housing into the Napa County Housing Element. I have come to appreciate what a difficult process it is for the county to locate land for this purpose.

Letter: A story of hope

Letter: A story of hope

Thank you for the article “Songs for Cinder.” I met Cinder in 2000 when she sang at my late wife's funeral. My wife died from breast cancer. Cancer has touched so many of us. Thank you for the story of hope.

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Raising the dam by 20 feet might double the holding capacity of the lake, and excess water could be sold to neighboring cities to pay for a bond issue to cover the costs of engineering, road revision, environmental reviews, and construction. Of course, raising the dam by a lesser amount would also cost less.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News