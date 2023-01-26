Letter: Preventing a future "fracas"

Thank you for your excellent reporting on “American Canyon City Council Fracas” regarding the re-appointment of Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) of Napa County.

It is indeed upsetting, to say the least, that the council spent time in two separate meetings discussing the absurd notion that a council member’s parental status could influence their ability to represent the city of American Canyon on a local commission.

Ms. Aboudamous was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. She is currently the only female American Canyon city council member; she is an attorney, a woman of color, and a new mother. She should not have to list her accomplishments since giving birth to validate her participation as an elected official, and she deserved the support of the mayor and her fellow council members during the Dec. 20 public comment portion of their council meeting.

Unconscious bias is rife in the workplace and gender stereotypes are everywhere. It is in the language we use, and it is how women are often perceived in the workplace. As reported, a recent city staff report to the American Canyon City Council stated that council members who are retired or without child-rearing commitments would have more time for commissions than those who are employed full time or have children at home. Kudos to Mayor Leon Garcia for suggesting that the council and city staff take gender equity training.

As a local community group supporting the election of more women to public office, we hope that this “fracas” will not occur again and that women of all ages, races, religions and colors will continue to step forward to run for office and serve on commissions no matter their parental status.

Judy Myers

Chair, Progressive Women of Napa Valley