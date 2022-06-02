Letter: Preventing gun violence is a priority

It has come to my attention that gun violence has become a much bigger issue in society. Just last week, a school shooting occurred in Uvalde Texas at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 and left 17 others injured.

Guided by this, Texas currently has one of the highest death tolls in the U.S. California is also at a high risk. Gun violence is one of the most serious issues on the planet that needs to be dealt with, because not only is it costing so many innocent lives, but also the victims' friends and relatives are also affected by the tragedies.