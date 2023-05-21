We must prioritize outdoor activities for the young people of Napa over the summer break. As students leave school for the summer, they will need fun and safe activities to participate in.

Many of the camps offered in the summertime are expensive and fill up quickly. The kids who are not going to summer camps need support from Napa in putting together events for kids, especially those in middle and high school, where a lack of community can be seen following the pandemic.

Napa must begin prioritizing the local young population, or they risk losing one of most charming parts of this city: the families. Part of the charm of Napa is that it feels like a small town, but by not supporting the young people of Napa, this city risks losing this charm. Napa must do better for the students of the Valley this summer.

Kassidy Yager

Napa