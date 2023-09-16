On any given day, we hear horrific stories about acts of violence and most the time we shake our heads and ask "what can be done or what can I do about it?"

Obviously, we can't get into a person's heart and mind, but we can get into our own attitude and thought process if we want to promote a positive antidote to the sickness pervading our world.

For decades since 1989, Pace e Bene (Peace and Wellbeing) is a nonviolent program with a mission to foster justice, peace, and well being of all through education, resources, training and action for nonviolent change.

For the past 10 years on the last week of September, actions and events have been occurring throughout the world in its Campaign Non Violence.

Here in Napa, a small group has been participating with flags and posters promoting peace and justice. The event will take place on the four corners of Third Street and Soscol Avenue from 2-4 p.m.

All are most welcome to join us. Bring a hat, and, if desired, a chair.

I read a quote once by Ugo Betti that said: "Each of us is the only person who can give each other what each of us wants to have — peace"

Another quote I like is by Goethe's mother who once said: "I always seek the good that is in people and leave the bad to Him who made mankind and knows how to round off the corners."

Teresa Cahill

Napa