As quoted below, I was happy to read Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris’s letter to the editor. It is good to know that they agree with all of us who are opposed to Le Colline, as stated in their letter “As the owners of the Le Colline vineyard project, my wife Kathleen and I agree with recent comments in letters to the editor that Linda Falls… is a treasured asset of our community worthy of protection. Conn Creek, the Conn Creek watershed, the 60-plus homes in our neighborhood (including our own cottage), the two elementary schools, Pacific Union College, and the town of Angwin, all of which are within about a half-mile from our property, also are community and environmental assets that deserve as much protection as possible.”

Yet, with all respect, that is where our agreement ends.

The DiCesaris’s further comment that a vineyard such as the proposed Le Colline is any kind of… “solution” to “urbanization pressures, climate change and increased wildfire risks” would be comical if it wasn’t insulting to everyone who lost vineyards, homes and wineries surrounded by vineyards and those whose homes were torched by embers that had flown miles across vineyards to reach them. With respect to Sara Ventiera, referenced in their letter, this premise has been repeatedly proven wrong.

Furthermore, the DiCesaris’s belief that their project would decrease sediment flow into Conn Creek also makes no logical sense to me. Basic science proves that tree roots and grasses hold soil, but if the DiCesaris’s numbers and proposed methods are part of any approval, they need to be evaluated by an impartial expert. Besides, to add yet another vineyard to those that he referenced in his letter, would continue to cut up the forest, reduce wildlife corridors, increase the destruction to essential habitats and increase the threat to Conn Creek, the watershed for Lake Hennessey.

While Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris, “respect the passion and beliefs of those who support no growth, in a wildland/urban interface,” this statement also exposes the folly of their desired project. First, as all of us who live here full time know, Angwin is not urban. Rather, it is a rural community that happily interfaces with the wild and is willing to act based on the recommendations from Firewise.

Secondly, I and many others who are passionately opposed to Le Colline, are not opposed to vineyards in general. Rather we are opposed to vineyards that threaten our environment, shared natural resources, quality of life and the common good of our entire community.

Dave DiCesaris states, “Kathleen and I firmly believe that the future environmental and economic viability of Napa Valley is directly correlated to better management of our forestland.” Yes, agreed, but for all who are looking at the big picture and the facts about climate change and our dwindling natural resources, destroying the forest, one of our biggest tools against climate change, is not the answer.

I appreciate that Kathleen and Dave truly want their beliefs about this project to be true and I understand their desire to be part of our wonderful wine growing community. Yet science and experience reveal the actual facts about planting a vineyard in the wrong place at the wrong time. I hope the Di Cesaris’s can find a more suitable spot to make their dream come true.

Laurie Claudon

50-year resident, grape grower and environmentalist

