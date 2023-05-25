Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In case St. Helena residents are not aware of the proposed rate increases, they still have time to file a protest. If the majority of property owners protest, these increases will not be implemented.

Text from the notice to property owners:

Beginning Sept. 1, 2023, the typical single-family household with a 5/8” meter using an Average Winter Consumption of 8 Hundred Cubic Feet (5,984 gallons) per bi-monthly billing cycle will see a 50% increase on their by-monthly bill for the next 10 months, with a 4% increase each July 1 after that for the next five years”.

Given that the subsequent annual 4% increases are compounded, such increase shall amount to an additional approximately 37% on top of the initial 50% by July 1, 2027.

The protest filing deadline is June 27, 2023 and in order for it to be valid, it must be mailed with a wet signature of the property owner to:

The Office of the City Clerk

1088 College Avenue

St. Helena, CA 94574.

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga