Letter: Proposition 26 and 27, do I vote yes or no?

One thing is for sure, whoever is behind these propositions has a ton —no two tons — of money to spend.
I don’t think it’s a question of money for the homeless or is the money to be spent here in California or somewhere else.
Why do the sponsors run around in circles and evade the real question: should we be allowed to gamble at home on our computers? The people who are behind Proposition 26 and/or Proposition 27 are big money people and they want our money, they could care less about homeless folks sleeping on the streets.
I’ll bet that’s true.
Jay Jacobs
Napa