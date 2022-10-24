Letter: Protect agriculture and open space, vote no on Measure J

As we now are in the midst of election season, the Napa County Farm Bureau would like to explain why Measure J in American Canyon should be paid particular attention and why we encourage a no vote on Measure J.

Measure J is an initiative which would expand American Canyon’s voter-approved growth boundary and change the city general plan to allow more industrial development. If passed, it would place 157 acres of agricultural land into the growth boundary, thereby creating the potential that the agricultural land could, at some point, be annexed and turned into industrial land.

Napa County has a history of protecting agricultural land and open space and this ill-conceived initiative can create a dangerous precedent that could begin to erode that history. This initiative is misleading and incorrectly states that the land is no longer viable for agricultural use. To the contrary, we believe the land to be still very much suitable for agricultural production.

It is apparent that the owners have been disappointed in the property’s potential as a vineyard. Nothing rules out the use of the property for all other agricultural purposes as a matter of course, however, or takes away from the property’s ancillary value as open space. It would set a bad precedent in Napa County for a ballot measure, an annexation request or sphere amendment to be approved simply because the agricultural land in question was deemed unfit for an owner’s best expectations of particular crop return, or because the owner had difficulty marketing the land on the basis of that particular crop expectation.

We hope that the voters in American Canyon are not misled by this initiative as it creates a very dangerous precedent for Napa County. It is imperative that we protect ag land in Napa County as it benefits all of our residents in every community in the county. We encourage voters in American Canyon to vote no on Measure J and continue to protect open space and ag land that enriches us all.

Peter Nissen

President

Napa County Farm Bureau