Letter: Protect farmland, vote no on Measure J

In this fall’s general election, American Canyon voters have a clear choice with Measure J – vote no to protect farmland and oppose urbanizing a 157-acre rural, unincorporated parcel zoned for agriculture.

With a mission to preserve, protect, and promote agricultural land in Napa County, the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agriculture Land Preservation Fund educates voters in Napa County on the history and importance of protecting our agricultural resources. Thus, we urge voters to become informed and support policies that prevent the conversion of agricultural land to non-ag uses and support our county’s long-term commitment to sustainable city-centered growth.

Measure J is a city initiative that asks voters whether to expand American Canyon’s voter-approved growth boundary and change the city general plan to allow more industrial development. If passed, it would place 157 acres of agricultural land (Green Island Vineyards), located at 1661 Green Island Road in American Canyon, into the growth boundary, thereby creating the potential that the agricultural land could be annexed and turned into industrial land.

In 2008, American Canyon voters wisely approved an urban growth boundary. The urban growth boundary affirms city-centered growth and locks the city boundary until 2030, unless city residents vote to expand the boundary due to a clear and time-sensitive need for the city. In this case, a clear and time-sensitive need does not exist.

In California, to plan for orderly growth and protect agricultural resources, expansion of city boundaries is regulated by Local Agency Formation Commissions or LAFCOs. Last summer, the owners of Green Island Vineyards submitted a request to Napa County’s LAFCO asking for permission to have their agricultural land added to American Canyon’s boundary. LAFCO denied the request.

We believe Measure J is an ill-conceived and misleading initiative. Despite the landowners' claim of the non-viability of the land for vineyard production, the farmland can clearly be used for other agricultural commodities. Urbanizing land because an owner deems the property unfit for a specific crop return would present a very dangerous precedent. Approval of Measure J would erode Napa County’s history of agricultural land protection.

We urge American Canyon citizens to vote no on Measure J and support the protection of our irreplaceable farmlands, and the protection of open space, watersheds, and wildlife habitat.

Hugh Davies, Greg Clark, Sandy Elles, Tom Gamble, Wakoh Shannon Hickey, Cio Perez, Rich Salvestrin, Ron Wicker, Janet Kraayenbrink Viader

Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund Board Members