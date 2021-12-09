Letter: Protect our forests

There’s a proposal to plant new vineyards in Napa County that involves cutting down 14,000 trees. It sounds like a horrible idea.

I’m not old enough to drink the wine that will come from these new vines, but I and others my age will certainly feel the consequences of this mistake for years and years to come.

We’ve already cut too many trees. We are paying the price with rising temperatures and severe drought. Knowing that climate change is a serious problem and still allowing so many trees to be cut just doesn’t make sense. It feels like county supervisors are selling out our future for the profits of already wealthy wineries.

We don’t need more grapes. We need to protect existing forests and shrublands to help stave off climate disaster.

The Board of Supervisors knows that trees and open spaces aren’t just pretty to look at; they help fight climate change. If the Halls and their company Hall-Brambletree (the owners of Walt Ranch) are allowed to cut these trees on Walt Ranch, it will be another nail in our future’s coffin.

We have to save what’s left of the forests now. The best way to combat climate change is to save and preserve our trees.

Kennedy Ervin

Napa