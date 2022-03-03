Letter: Protect our historic buildings

I read with great interest, Jennifer Huffman's article about John L. Shearer school in Saturday's paper.

I attended all my years of elementary school there and have fond memories of the auditorium, directly across the hall as you entered the school, up the steps, from the Pine St. side. In some ways, it was laid out similarly to our amazing Napa High School building, just a smaller footprint.

Lincoln School, the site of the current New Tech High, was a similar, grand brick structure but with a different architectural style. Both buildings are now long gone to the wrecking ball.

I recall with great sadness, watching the building come down. The rationale was the fact that both Shearer and Lincoln were built of unreinforced brick masonry and were therefore deemed not safe for seismic reasons. While no one could argue that point, I still think that more creative minds could have retrofit that building for seismic safety, probably at a lower cost.

It was 1976 when the building was torn down and by then we had sent men to the moon. Surely, the engineering expertise was available at the time for such a retrofit but the political will was not. I have realized over the years that the teardown of both schools occurred pretty much at the same time as much of the wholesale destruction of historic homes and commercial buildings near and in downtown Napa due to 'redevelopment'.

I am hard-pressed to believe that local decision makers must have been in a frenzy for public money that was available for that effort and justified the destruction of our architectural history for any reason they could come up with. What did we get for that effort but the 'lovely' Dwight Murray plaza that is already set for a complete teardown and makeover after only 50 years or so.

Having attended Shearer for all 7 years of elementary school, I have often asked former classmates and friends to conjure up in their minds what Shearer used to look like and then ask them to do the same with what it there now. What is there now is a nondescript, boring group of buildings, all of which are already nearing the end of their useful life as well. What a tragedy and what could have been.

There were actually voices in leadership at the time who advocated for tearing down the historic Napa High School building. Amazing shortsightedness. We deserve better as a community than the wanton destruction of our history we have seen over the years.

Nearby communities like Petaluma, Sonoma, and Sebastopol were far more fortunate to have had planners and decision-makers that valued their historic resources. You just have to walk around those towns to see it.

As we 'celebrate' the 100th anniversary of John L. Shearer School, we should also make it a teaching moment for the children who attend school there that they should value our past as well as the historic structures and landscapes that define the soul of a community.

Many of us were saddened at the recent razing of the old Chrysler dealership building at 333 Soscol Ave. It was perhaps the only notable example of mid-century 'Googie' architecture in our city, and it was beautiful to those of us who value that era or local design.

As we are in the process of our new General Plan, we should take great care to think about the historic architecture that still remains and take great pains to save, rehabilitate and re-use such structures. Can you imagine a local landscape of only new, modern structures? Boring!

Daniel Cutright

Napa