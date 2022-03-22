Letter: Protect our land

Napa County’s ensign reads "A Tradition of Stewardship: A Commitment to Service." But where, I ask, are the stewards of the land?

I’ve lived on my ranch since the 1930s and, yes, been fortunate enough to see herds of deer headed north to browse on green pastures. What a sight to see! This trail still exists and we call it “bucks’ trail.”

My house is near Capell Creek, a tributary to Lake Berryessa. I remember seeing speckled and rainbow trout spawning upstream. And those streams flowed all year long giving nourishment to turtles, frogs, and waterfowl.

I miss the beautiful ranches that were scattered along a small town known as Monticello. I often return to the shores of now Lake Berryessa to reminisce. Why? Because not far from there was Capell School, the one-room classroom I attended for eight years. What a treat to graduate under the Capell Creek Bridge (that is now underwater).

I dislike what I hear —“rotten corruption” and “hanky panky.” These political conversational buzz words are constantly coming up.

We’ve heard so much about protecting open space, about deforestation, about corridors for animals, etc. But I say, Whoa! Stop and think! Hasn’t Napa County suffered enough? Recently, we have gone through two of the most destructive wildfires and no doubt more are to come.

How many more vineyards will there be? Where will the water come from? Where are the stewards of the land? This is insane! And yes, many love this valley, but can’t afford to live here. Is it just for the wealthy?

We are all in this together — this journey of life.

Again, I say, protect the land.

And I’m sure you’ve all heard: “But what does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but suffers the loss of his own soul.”

Claire M Camp

Mirabile Ranch, Napa County