Letter: Protect our local wildlife

I commend the Sierra Club for drawing attention to the use of rodent bait boxes in the airport corporate/industrial park.

At Napa Wildlife Rescue, we are well aware of the horrible impact of rodenticides on wildlife. We are the only organization in Napa County that is permitted to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife back into the wild. Last year, we took in over 1,600 animals.

Rodents are at the base of the wildlife food chain and sustain our populations of raptors and mammals. A poisoned rodent does not die instantly; it eats the bait and crawls away, moving slowly and becoming visible to hunting animals who will swoop in to catch it. The animal may eat it quickly or, even more disastrous, return to its nest or den and feed the poisoned meat to babies.

Raptor nesting is in full swing now and hungry owls, hawks, and eagles are looking for food. The survival of foxes and coyotes is dependent on catching rodents. Turkey vultures, raccoons and opossums will feed on the carrion.

Think of the beautiful American Kestrels and White-tailed kites hovering in the air looking for rodents in the grasses below. Both of these species are in decline in Napa County. Eagles, at the top of the food chain, will absorb all of the poisons that the prey below them have eaten.

Animals rarely survive poisoning. If we suspect poisoning in one of our patients, we start protocols; however, we have no way of knowing what they have ingested. Diagnostic tests are very expensive, and the animal rarely lives beyond the time it takes to get results.

Napa Wildlife Rescue has a barn owl box installation and monitoring program (BOMP) to encourage vineyard and rural property owners to use natural methods of rodent control instead of rodenticides. We will not install the boxes in areas where there are bait boxes, and therefore barn owl boxes should not be encouraged as an option for the corporate park.

An owl could pick up a poisoned rodent and take it back to the nest resulting in a lot of dead babies. One study showed that 40-100% of dead wild owls that were tested had detectable levels of rodenticides in their bodies.

Everyone can help fix that disaster by switching to traps instead of poison. There are snap traps, zap traps, CO2 traps, bucket traps, etc. — lots of options. People should not use glue traps. Not only is it a slow brutal way for the rodent to die, but birds often get caught in them too. Each year, we get in several mangled birds that have struggled to free themselves of the glue. It is very difficult to remove a bird from the glue without ruining the feathers or breaking a fragile wing bone. They are in recovery a long time.

Wildlife is in decline; populations have decreased by over 50% in the last 50 years. Every animal that dies means that future generations have been lost. We can all change our poor habits and help it to survive, maybe even thrive.

Carol Poole, President

Napa Wildlife Rescue